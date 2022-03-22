AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to winter weather conditions and hazardous roads, multiple businesses and schools across the High Plains closed Tuesday morning or otherwise delayed their schedules.

School closures and delays can be viewed here.

Other businesses that were closed Tuesday in the Amarillo area included:

AUA Surgical Center

Women’s Healthcare Associates

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo

Quail Creek Ear, Nose & Throat Center

BSA healthcare Clinics BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Services BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat BSA Advanced Wound Care – 2 locations BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

Better Business Bureau Offices of the Texas Panhandle

Amarillo Heart Group

Office of John W. Murrell, M.D.

Businesses that delayed their openings included:

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Clinics – Two-hour delays Jo Wyatt Clinic Northwest Urgent Care Clinics



This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.