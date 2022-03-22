AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to winter weather conditions and hazardous roads, multiple businesses and schools across the High Plains closed Tuesday morning or otherwise delayed their schedules.
School closures and delays can be viewed here.
Other businesses that were closed Tuesday in the Amarillo area included:
- AUA Surgical Center
- Women’s Healthcare Associates
- P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo
- Quail Creek Ear, Nose & Throat Center
- BSA healthcare Clinics
- BSA Harrington Breast Center
- BSA Harrington Cancer Center
- BSA Outpatient Therapy Services
- BSA Family Medical Clinic
- BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat
- BSA Advanced Wound Care – 2 locations
- BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic
- BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle
- Better Business Bureau Offices of the Texas Panhandle
- Amarillo Heart Group
- Office of John W. Murrell, M.D.
Businesses that delayed their openings included:
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System Clinics – Two-hour delays
- Jo Wyatt Clinic
- Northwest Urgent Care Clinics
This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.