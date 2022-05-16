AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced that its business tradeshow, Business Connection, is one week away, on May 19 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

The Chamber said the tradeshow will allow businesses to promote their products and services to visitors at the show and network with other businesses and potential customers.

The Chamber said attending the show is free with a VIP ticket between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or giving a business card for entry during those hours. The public can attend the show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 admission.

Food Court tickets are available through Wednesday, May 18th for $10 each or they are $15 each the

day of the event. Food Court tickets include a one-time entry for all you can eat lunch between

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Regency Room featuring food from more than 15 different restaurants and

caterers.

More information can be found here.