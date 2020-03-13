Bushland High School makes contingency plan for possible school closing

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, schools are making contingency plans just in case, including Bushland High School.

Students will be out of school next week for spring break. During the break, the school will get a deep cleaning. In the meantime, students and faculty are encouraged to use proper hygiene to stop the spread of germs.

If the school does need to close down, Bushland High is planning to move to remote learning through Google Classroom, which they said should not be a big transition as students already submit homework online.

Principal Kristi Culpepper said they are taking precautions just in case and parents should stay calm and look for updates.

“We just want them to know that students always come first with Bushland,” Culpepper said, “and we’re going to do everything we can not only to keep their students safe while they’re with us but to also continue to offer them the education that they deserve. Whether we’re in school or whether we’re not.”

Culpepper said they sent out surveys to parents to see how prepared they are for remote learning, with access to internet access and other necessities.

Bushland High School is not the only school in our area looking to the future. Culpepper said the principals at Bushland Middle and Elementary Schools are prepared as well. Any closures would be up to the superintendent of Bushland ISD.

Pampa ISD said they also surveyed their students on Friday, Mar. 13 for access to wifi and devices outside of school should the need for remote learning arise in the coming weeks.

