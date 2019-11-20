Bushland Elementary and middle school students’ UIL trip canceled; school cites lack of substitutes

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bushland’s success in football and volleyball and a lack of substitutes is causing problems for their elementary and middle school UIL academic teams.

According to a noticed sent home to parents today by Bushland Middle School Principal, Jessica Garrett, they will not be participating in the academic meet this weekend.

Garrett said in the letter they were unable to find enough substitutes to cover all of the staff that would be out.

The volleyball team is going to the state tournament in Garland. The football team advanced to the area round in Iowa Park.

According to a parent at Bushland, that decision affects about 100 students.

Several people showed up to tonight’s board meeting to voice their concerns.

Garrett said they hope to schedule their own competition and invite other area schools to participate at a later date.

MyHighPlains.com obtained a copy of the letter sent home to parents. It reads:

Dear Parents, We are sending this letter to inform you that we will not be competing in the UIL competition on Friday, November 22nd. Bushland ISD is having a highly successful year – with this success additional competitions are scheduled and unfortunately we are unable to find enough substitutes to cover all of our staff that will be out while continuing to keep a safe environment at the Elementary and Middle School. We did reach out to the district in charge of the UIL competition with the hopes that they would work on rescheduling, however, they were unable to do so. We know that the students have worked very hard preparing, and we will reward those efforts by scheduling our own competition and invite area schools to compete with us. Thank you for your understanding in this matter as we continue to work towards success and celebrate the amazing students at Bushland ISD. Jessica Garrett | Principal, Bushland Middle School