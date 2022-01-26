Burn bans, drought stay on the High Plains despite snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although wintry weather settled over the High Plains Wednesday morning and blanketed the area with snow, some officials still see a severe lack of moisture as an ongoing problem.

The Moore County Commissioners’ Court, according to its officials, extended the Moore County burn ban until May 2022. Meanwhile, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service updated maps, the majority of the Texas Panhandle counties have also continued their burn bans – including Potter and Randall Counties, as well as many others that were under Winter Weather Advisories Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Water Development Board’s “Water Weekly” report, released Monday, the winter weather has not significantly impacted the dry conditions across the High Plains. As of the most recently updated data, the majority of the Texas Panhandle has continued to be considered under “extreme” or “severe” drought conditions. Across Texas, the areas of the state impacted by drought increased for the 10th week in a row.

via the Texas Water Development Board

“Moderate or worse drought now covers the largest area of the state since the 2011-2014 statewide drought,” said the Water Weekly report, noting that around 86% of Texas was experiencing drought conditions, up from 82% in the data from a week prior.

More information on measures individuals and families can take to conserve water can be found on the Texas Parks & Wildlife resource page.

The latest news and weather updates can be found on MyHighPlains.com.