AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are several active burn bans across the High Plains. Here is some important information regarding burn bans and fire safety.

Juan Rodriguez with the Texas A&M Forest Service, defined for us what a burn ban is and how it is issued for each county.

“So in Texas, our local governments are empowered to pass any temporary legal restrictions on the outdoor burning, and that’s what defines a burn ban,” said Rodriguez, “At that county level, it’s passed by either the county judge or the County Commissioners’ Court. And so we’ll see those rules and regulations very differently from whichever, whatever that local government sees fit for the public safety.”

Also according to the Randall Fire Department, always have an available source of water, make sure winds are light, and notify the Randall County Sheriff and Fire Department of any outdoor burning.