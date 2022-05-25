AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Make-a-Wish North Texas, the “Burgers, Boots & Brews” event will return after a 2-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 23 with the aim to raise funds for the foundation.

The Burgers, Boots & Brews event will take place in the Rex Baxter Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds on June 23, said officials, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials noted that those in attendance will be able to sample burgers from local cook teams and restaurants, participate in auctions, hear stories from those who have benefitted from the Make-A-Wish North Texas foundation, and more.

Those interested in tickets and sponsorships can purchase them here.

“We’re so excited to be back this year to raise funds for Make-A-Wish, enjoy many delicious burgers and reunite with some familiar faces!” said Doug Street, the Texas Plains North (Amarillo) Regional Council chair of Make-A-Wish North Texas and sales manager at Affiliated Foods, “Wishes bring hope, strength and joy into the lives of children with critical illnesses and their families as they face incredibly challenging medical journeys, and we’re hoping to spread awareness and get more people involved in the mission this year.”

The foundation said that since the beginning of its fiscal year, 12 wishes have been granted for children in the Amarillo area, with 55 local children still waiting for theirs. The funds raised from the event, said officials, will go towards granting more wishes for children participating with the foundation in the Amarillo area.