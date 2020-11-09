Building collapses during blaze on 12th Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AFD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, a building under construction on 12th Street caught on fire this morning (Nov. 9) and has now possibly collapsed.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss