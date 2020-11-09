Building collapses during blaze on 12th Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, a building under construction on 12th Street caught on fire this morning (Nov. 9) and has now possibly collapsed.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
