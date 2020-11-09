Building collapses during blaze on 12th Street

Good morning everyone. Another windy day is ahead of us, as we stay under the influence of an upper-level low to the west of us. The wind stays strong after sunrise today until tomorrow morning and we'll heat up to highs mainly in the 70s, with cooler air to the west. Today looks to be too dry for any more precipitation this afternoon.

We'll see more sunshine tomorrow but a few places cool down to freezing tonight. Tuesday's highs only rise to around 60. Wednesday and Thursday continue this cool-down with mild winds.

Friday, we could have enough moisture for thunderstorms for our eastern counties but we'll get dry and breezy on Saturday again.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin