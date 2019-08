AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Build-A-Bear Workshop is now in Amarillo.

The new store is at the at Walmart on S Coulter St where anyone will be able to make a new Build-A-Bear furry friend.

The full-line experiential retail Workshops will be available in a leased space in the Walmart store and offer the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.