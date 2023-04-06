CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Buffs for Drag Organization hosted a “Drag Day” on the West Texas A&M University campus Thursday.

According to a Buffs for Drag Organization social media post, the organization encouraged students to wear drag to classes and during a peaceful protest on campus.

The organizers of that protest said they are still protesting the cancellation of the on-campus drag show that was relocated last week.

“We just want people to be aware that this is still an issue. It was something that was suppressed, even though they were able to do it off campus that doesn’t cancel out the fact that it should have happened here. We should still be putting pressure on the people here to do something about that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. It is against the code of student life it is against all of these things that have been put in place to make sure we should be able to organize and have free speech on campus,” said Arden Hinshaw, Buffs for Drag Organizer.

Hinshaw said Buffs for Drag plans to continue organizing events about once per week in an effort to keep the conversation going.