Buff Alert: Domestic violence and stalking incidents on WT campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Domestic violence and stalking incidents that occurred on Jan. 19 and continued on Jan. 20, were reported to West Texas A&M’s police department, according to a Buff Alert from WT.

According to WT, the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United Stated to report information about crimes on and around campuses.

In addition, WT explains that the law requires the community to be alerted to any campus crimes to help the prevention of similar crimes.

The Buff Alert provided the following options and information for crime victims: