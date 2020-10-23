Buenos Dias restaurant holding fundraiser to benefit local resident battling cancer

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Adolfo O’Con is a fighter and he would need to bring the fight when he received some bad news in August.

“I went into the emergency room August 7, and they found a mass in my colon. They did surgery August 9 and it was stage three colon cancer,” said O’Con.

The news became worse just a short time later.

“I was having some issues with my iron and I still wasn’t doing very well, and they did a PET scan and found four more tumors on my chest that have metastasized from my colon, and so they changed my diagnosis to stage four,” said O’Con.

As mentioned, O’Con is a fighter but with this cancer diagnosis comes treatment and travel, which is not cheap.

To help him out, Buenos Dias restaurant in Canyon will hold a taco sale on Saturday with all of the proceeds going to help the O’Cons.

How did this all come about? You can trace it back to August when Adolfo was first hospitalized.

“Their aunt Christina Cobb was my nurse and she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and she told me a lot, what to expect, and educated me very well. We found out that her nephew owned Buenos Dias and we try to come here two or three times a month and they just reached out to us,” said O’Con.

The owner they are referring to is Xavier Villalobos. Unfortunately, he and his family has dealt with cancer before, losing their mom Teresa last year to peritoneal cancer.

“We all did this with my mom. She battled cancer last year, so we just try to help out where we can,” said Villalobos.

“To have a local business, a small local business, reach out to you and help out out like that is very heartwarming. It just shows you that people out there do care, so that means a lot,” said O’Con.

The taco sale will be tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m. at Bueno Dias Restaurant and plates will be eight dollars each.

Next weekend, a local crossfit gym will also be holding a benefit walk to help the O’Cons. For more details, click here: https://www.facebook.com/A-Warriors-Journey-Living-Life-After-Diagnosis-107115484484878/

