Budweiser Clydesdales to be in Amarillo Wednesday

JERSEY CITY, NJ – JULY 04: The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales (celebrating their 81st anniversary with Anheuser-Busch) appear at the Freedom & Fireworks Festival in Liberty State Park on July 4, 2014, where Budweiser also presented a $3 million donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation to benefit families of military killed or disabled in […]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo recently announced that the Budweiser Clydesdales will walk through downtown Amarillo Wednesday afternoon.

According to an announcement from the organization, the Clydesdales will walk down Polk Street, between Third Street and 10th Street, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. After this trek in downtown Amarillo, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be stabled through Sunday at the north exhibit hall at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

For more information about Center City of Amarillo, visit their website.