Budweiser Clydesdales to be in Amarillo Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo recently announced that the Budweiser Clydesdales will walk through downtown Amarillo Wednesday afternoon.
According to an announcement from the organization, the Clydesdales will walk down Polk Street, between Third Street and 10th Street, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. After this trek in downtown Amarillo, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be stabled through Sunday at the north exhibit hall at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
For more information about Center City of Amarillo, visit their website.