Buckner International and Wayland Baptist University sign Memorandum of Understanding

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nonprofit Buckner International and Wayland Baptist University have announced the launch of a collaboration to give students opportunities to better serve their community and learn about ministry and services.

Buckner International said Buckner and WBU will collaborate to provide volunteer and missions opportunities, humanitarian aid drives and enhanced experiential learning opportunities for WBU students.

“This collaboration with Wayland Baptist University provides Buckner with an opportunity to strengthen students understanding of mission, leadership and social work through practical experience,” said Albert Reyes, president and CEO of Buckner International. “The new opportunities will support WBU’s ongoing commitment to creating a transformative environment of faith and innovative learning.”

According to Buckner International, Wayland Baptist University is committed to educating it students in a Christian environment and preparing students for professional success and service to God and humankind, while the mission of Buckner is to serve the vulnerable through Christ-centered values. This alignment opens a multitude of volunteer opportunities that include international and domestic missions, shoe drives and other forms of aid.

“Wayland Baptist University is pleased to enter into agreement with Buckner International, whose mission to transform and restore lives parallels Wayland’s mission of service to God and humankind,” said Bobby Hall, Ed.D., president of Wayland Baptist University. “Both organizations continue to accomplish their strong visions to serve others both domestically and around the world.”

Hall continued, “This agreement creates new pathways for both Buckner and Wayland through greater collaboration than ever before. Our students will benefit from new mission and experiential opportunities with Buckner while they are in school, as well as from employment opportunities after they graduate. We look forward to growing our relationship with Buckner International in the years to come.”

Buckner said, per the agreement, WBU will “provide Buckner with student volunteers, mission volunteers and humanitarian aid drives.” The broad categories of service include shoe drives and mission trips.

More specific areas of collaboration will include WBU’s creation of credit and non-credit opportunities for students to intern and train at Buckner ministry locations for experiential learning in Texas and internationally.

In turn, Buckner will work with WBU students in campus mission organizations to serve Buckner clients and assist Buckner personnel. Buckner will also provide support and orientation, working within international and domestic leadership to find opportunities for HPU students to serve vulnerable children, families and senior adults.