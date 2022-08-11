AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buckner Family Pathways locations in multiple Texas cities, including Amarillo, were recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company, going towards helping support the residential operations for the single-parent program offered by Buckner Children and Family Services.

According to a news release from the organization, the grant funds will be split between the five locations including Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Longview and Lufkin. The Amarillo location served 44 single-parent families in 2021, providing affordable housing, free counseling, coaching and more to “help them accomplish educational or vocational goals.”

“Thank you to Texas Mutual for awarding the grant to five of our Buckner Family Pathways locations in Texas,” Marisa Phillips, the senior director for Buckner Family Pathways, said in the release. “Most of our locations will have several new single-parent families moving onto their campuses and starting the Family Pathways program this fall. The grant money will be extremely helpful to maintaining our operations and providing each family with safe, affordable housing during a time of great transition.”

According to the release, the grant was part of the more than $3 million provided in grants from Texas Mutual to help support nonprofit efforts related to generational learning.

“The last couple of years have illuminated challenges for Texans,” Jackie Sekiguchi, the community affairs manager for Texas Mutual, said in the release. “We`re proud to provide these grants to organizations that are committed to prioritizing working families, and we know this funding will go a long way in continuing these efforts for years to come.”