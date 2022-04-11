AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, one man was arrested after a Sunday evening race ended in an accident near the intersection of northeast 3rd Avenue and North Buchanan Street.

The police reported that officers responded to the area at around 6:12 p.m. on Sunday after being called about a crash involving two vehicles. A blue Dodge Charger had been northbound on Buchanan Street and struck a white Chevrolet pickup that had been westbound on Northeast 3rd Avenue. Witnesses told police that “several vehicles” including the Dodge Charger had been seen racing north on Buchanan and running red lights, before crashing into the Chevrolet.

One person, the 20-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to the hospital with what police described as “non-life-threatening” injuries. Meanwhile, police reported that there were three other passengers in the Dodge Charger at the time of the accident, including a 9-month-old child.

In the wake of the accident, police said that Fernando Barrera Munoz was arrested on charges of Racing and Endangering a Child and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

