Buccola Ave. road repair project will require traffic detour

Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Street Department will begin a road repair project on Monday, April 12, that detour traffic on Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley Street, city officials said.

Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley street, city officials added, will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Buccola Avenue will be detoured to Perry Avenue.

