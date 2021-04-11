AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Street Department will begin a road repair project on Monday, April 12, that detour traffic on Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley Street, city officials said.
Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley street, city officials added, will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Buccola Avenue will be detoured to Perry Avenue.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo TxDOT “Know Before You Go” April 11-April 17 road closure report
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosting virtual cancer screening beginning Monday, April 12
- Buccola Ave. road repair project will require traffic detour
- City of Amarillo provide update on Proposition 1 as more street repairs are set for this summer
- Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor