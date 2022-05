AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from Bubba’s 33 announced they will be hosting a fundraiser day for Another Chance House (ACH) and Carpet Tech (CT) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 28.

According to Bubba’s flyer, when guests come in and dine 10% of their check will go to towards ACH and CT. Bubbas also said that if you bring a twin sheet set you will be given a free burger on your next visit.

For more information on Bubba’s fundraiser day, visit here.