Bubba’s 33 to offer free Veterans Day lunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As a “thank you” to military heroes on Veterans Day, Bubba’s 33 said it will offer in-person free lunch or raincheck vouchers to veterans and active military at all of its locations on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company said veterans and active military who cannot attend the annual event this time can stop by and pick up a raincheck voucher in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent. Those vouchers are good until May 30, 2022.

Bubba’s 33 said it is an honor to welcome American heroes with a free meal. The restaurant highlighted all Veterans, including active, retired, or former U.S. military will have the option to choose one of the following six entrees:

Classic Cheeseburger;

Bubba’s Bacon Burger;

Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese;

Grilled Chicken Salad;

Chicken Tender Salad,

Any 12-inch pizza.

Additionally, the restaurant said Veterans will have a choice of any Coca-Cola product, ice tea, or coffee during the event.

Documents accepted as proof of service are military or VA cards, or discharge papers.