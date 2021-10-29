Bubba’s 33 to offer free Veterans Day lunch

by: Maya Nascimento

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As a “thank you” to military heroes on Veterans Day, Bubba’s 33 said it will offer in-person free lunch or raincheck vouchers to veterans and active military at all of its locations on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company said veterans and active military who cannot attend the annual event this time can stop by and pick up a raincheck voucher in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent. Those vouchers are good until May 30, 2022.

Bubba’s 33 said it is an honor to welcome American heroes with a free meal. The restaurant highlighted all Veterans, including active, retired, or former U.S. military will have the option to choose one of the following six entrees:

  • Classic Cheeseburger;
  • Bubba’s Bacon Burger;
  • Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese;
  • Grilled Chicken Salad;
  • Chicken Tender Salad,
  • Any 12-inch pizza.

Additionally, the restaurant said Veterans will have a choice of any Coca-Cola product, ice tea, or coffee during the event.

Documents accepted as proof of service are military or VA cards, or discharge papers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

