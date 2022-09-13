AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Salvation Army released information on an upcoming fundraiser at an Amarillo restaurant that is aimed at raising money for the organization.

According to a news release from the Salvation Army, Bubba’s 33 will host a dine and donate event, along with a food can drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., those who eat at Bubba’s 33 will be able to let their server/bartender know that they are here for the Salvation Army and 10% will go towards the organization.

If individuals bring in $4 or more of canned goods or nonperishable items, they will get a coupon for a free appetizer on their next visit to Bubba’s 33, according to the release.