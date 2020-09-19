Bubba’s 33 supports Family Support Services of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 of Amarillo is holding a public fundraiser on Saturday in efforts to support Family Support Services of Amarillo.

On Saturday, September 19, Bubba’s 33 will donate 10% of food sales throughout the day to support the Family Support Services of Amarillo.

In addition to donating money, Bubba’s will also host some vendors and provide guests with live music and the opportunity to enter a raffle.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bubba’s 33 at 2813 W. Interstate 40 in Amarillo.

