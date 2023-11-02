AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bubba’s 33 announced that in honor of Veterans Day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 11, Veterans and active U.S. military will be offered free lunch.

According to Bubba’s 33, this offer is for all Veterans including active, retired, or former U.S. military, and for those who cannot attend, a raincheck option will be available through May 30, 2024.

via Bubba’s 33 Press Release via Bubba’s 33 Press Release via Bubba’s 33 Press Release

Officials said guests can choose one of six entrees, including:

Classic Cheeseburger,

Bubba’s Bacon Burger

Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese,

Grilled Chicken Salad,

Chicken Tender Salad,

12-inch pizza

Plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product,

Sweet tea/iced tea or coffee

Officials said that proof of service includes military or VA cards, or discharge papers.