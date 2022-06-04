AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Bubba’s 33 announced their “Burgers for the Brave” fundraiser. Through July 4, Bubba’s is partnering with “Homes For Our Troops”(HFOT) to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans. For every “Patriot Burger” that is purchased, Bubba’s will donate $1.00 to HFOT.

“Each year, we celebrate our nation’s heroes through our partnership with Homes For Our Troops,” said Nathan Watkins, Managing Partner. “We host motorcycle rides in 15 states, donate a portion of annual gift card sales, and provide food to hundreds of volunteers at almost every new project Key Ceremony and Volunteer Day. We’re truly honored to support this incredible organization.”

Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed more than 315 homes in 45 states, with an additional 65 projects currently underway. To date, Bubba’s 33 and parent company, Texas Roadhouse, have raised more than $2 million to help build homes.

The “Patriot Burger”includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

For more information, visit any Bubba’s 33 restaurant, or visit their website.