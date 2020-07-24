Bubba’s 33 helps local restaurant workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 invited workers of local restaurants and bars to pick up care packages of free meal vouchers for local restaurants, and personal hygiene supplies.

Those care packages were donated by Sam’s Club. The first 150 people who came by with a June 2020 pay stub received the free gifts.

Michael Davilla, the manager at Bubba’s 33, talked about how he hopes Bubba’s 33 can help those in need.

“I hope this helps them out in some sort of fashion. We hope that the people who haven’t been able to afford meals. Hopefully, they can get some from us the bags have food in them, toiletries hygiene, they have coupons from us from other restaurants, and other business in town giving them free appetizers, and free entrees, free butlers, nothing bundt cakes did it, and high plains dairy donated milk and water, and they made sure that they could get some of that also,” said Davilla.

The event ran from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bubba’s 33 off West I-40.

