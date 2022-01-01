BSA welcomes its first baby of 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Krew Lee Merkel, the first baby born at BSA in 2022!

BSA Health System said he was born at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, to Charity and Trent Merkel. Krew came into the world weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces and 19 inches long.

According to BSA, about 1,900 babies are born there each year. They said their team includes:

Neonatologists;

Neonatal nurse practitioners;

24-hours in-house anesthesia physicians;

Experienced nursing staff on-site.

BSA also said it offers childbirth education classes and lactation consultation. Additionally, they have a designated Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for newborns in need of highly specialized treatment, and single-room maternity care.