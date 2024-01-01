AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System announced that it welcomed its first baby born for the new year.
BSA said Sterling Ward was born at 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Kacey and Denton Ward.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.
According to BSA, about 1,900 babies are born at BSA every year. The hospital has neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, 24-hour in-house anesthesia physicians, and nursing staff on-site to anticipate and care for the needs of both mother and baby.
BSA said the parents received a congratulatory basket from BSA to celebrate the birth.
