AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System announced that it welcomed its first baby born for the new year.

BSA said Sterling Ward was born at 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Kacey and Denton Ward.

He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.

According to BSA, about 1,900 babies are born at BSA every year. The hospital has neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, 24-hour in-house anesthesia physicians, and nursing staff on-site to anticipate and care for the needs of both mother and baby.

BSA said the parents received a congratulatory basket from BSA to celebrate the birth.