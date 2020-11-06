BSA to restrict visitation starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospital will be restricting visitation starting Monday, Nov. 9.

BSA officials said this is due to the high COVID volumes.

The hospital said the areas that are exceptions include the Emergency Department, Day Surgery, Cath/EP Lab, Labor and Delivery, Neonatal ICU, minors, those with lack of mental capacity, and the need of a surrogate decision-maker, and end-of-life care.

