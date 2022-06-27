AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Monday that it will open its new hybrid operating room inside the BSA hospital later this week.

According to a news release from BSA, the new hybrid operating room, located in the hospital at 1600 Wallace Blvd., will give the chance for new technology and procedures to be used for surgeries at the hospital, helping combine a traditional operating room with fixed advanced imaging systems.

This gives the room the chance for officials to conduct advanced surgical procedures through this room, including the treatment of cardiovascular issues as well as transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Officials said this hybrid operating room provides flexibility to surgical teams as they “address the complex needs of patients.”

“Our new hybrid OR allows for both endovascular and open surgery within the same space, reducing the risk of performing two procedures,” BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services Matt Parker said in the release. “It also allows for more capacity and types of endovascular and structural heart cases.”

