AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— BSA announced that it will host “Safe Sitter Classes”. The classes are designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone with younger siblings or babysitting. They will be held in the Organizational Development classroom.
The class content will feature
- Safety skills
- Life and Business skills
- First Aid & Rescue
- Child Care Skills
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch provided.
Deadlines for registration are:
- June 8 for the June 10 class
- July 6 for the July 8 class
- July 20 for July 22 class
- August 3 for the August 5 class
The registration fee is $40. To register for the event, contact Candace Carter at candance.carter@bsahs.org, or at 806-212-3213.