AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— BSA announced that it will host “Safe Sitter Classes”. The classes are designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone with younger siblings or babysitting. They will be held in the Organizational Development classroom.

The class content will feature

  • Safety skills
  • Life and Business skills
  • First Aid & Rescue
  • Child Care Skills

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch provided.

Deadlines for registration are:

  • June 8 for the June 10 class
  • July 6 for the July 8 class
  • July 20 for July 22 class
  • August 3 for the August 5 class

The registration fee is $40. To register for the event, contact Candace Carter at candance.carter@bsahs.org, or at 806-212-3213.