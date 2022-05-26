AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— BSA announced that it will host “Safe Sitter Classes”. The classes are designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone with younger siblings or babysitting. They will be held in the Organizational Development classroom.

The class content will feature

Safety skills

Life and Business skills

First Aid & Rescue

Child Care Skills

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch provided.

Deadlines for registration are:

June 8 for the June 10 class

July 6 for the July 8 class

July 20 for July 22 class

August 3 for the August 5 class

The registration fee is $40. To register for the event, contact Candace Carter at candance.carter@bsahs.org, or at 806-212-3213.