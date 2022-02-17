AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From COVID-19 numbers to staff in quarantine, BSA is starting to see a reprieve from the stress of the pandemic.

“We’re happy to see that our numbers are starting to trend down,” said BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer. “Our testing numbers have been declining. Our month-to-date testing positivity rate is about 18%, and that is significantly better than where we were last month.”

This as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says cases are down nationwide by 40%, the lowest point since September.

Dr. Lamanteer said there is still a sobering aspect.

“We’re still seeing a significant number of COVID mortalities every month,” Dr. Lamanteer said. “The mortality rate has really not changed much for those that get severe Covid compared to where we were at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Dr. Lamanteer said 70% of BSA’s Covid-positive inpatients are not vaccinated.

“When we look at those cases of the folks that are vaccinated that are getting admitted, they tend to be folks that have significant comorbidities. Some of the risk factors that we know put folks at higher risk for severe Covid,” added Dr. Lamanteer.

As for staffing, he said they have had less staff in quarantining, saying the number has changed “significantly.”

A large number of outside staff still remain at BSA.

“We’re right about 100 contract labor that we brought in and the state RAC staff is about the same number. So just about 200 total support staff here that are not our employed staff,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

He said they have had more than 3,000 patients who’ve left BSA after recovering from covid, and he’s glad to know their staff has helped those patients through their treatment.