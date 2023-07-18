AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is relaunching its Valet Service Department at BSA Hospital.

Officials said they had stopped the service during the COVID-19 pandemic out of safety and relaunched the service Monday.

BSA said the service is intended to facilitate patients’ mobility from the moment they pull up to the parking lot.

“I think that’s BSA culture, anytime we can kind of step in and find a different way to help out with the quality of care for our patients and our visitors as they come in. Valet just does that a little bit differently,” said BJ Bessent, Manager of Patient Services. “Service, I think, starts from the time you pull into the parking lot until you drive back out.”

Officials said the service is free and offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.