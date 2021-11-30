BSA recognized for advanced healthcare technology to improve patient care

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced that BSA Health System (BSA) acute care and ambulatory facilities have earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition certification for technology advancements.

According to BSA, CHIME conducts an annual survey to discover how healthcare organizations apply advanced technologies into their business programs to assist and improve the care in their communities.

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell.

“The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning, and courage to overcome all challenges,” Branzell concluded.

“We are proud to be a leader in healthcare technology for our community,” said Bob Williams, BSA President and Chief Executive Officer. “As technology has advanced, it has been vital that we progress our practices to match. The progression includes the implementation of an electronic medical records system, virtual care options and lifesaving procedures such as the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).”

Williams continued, “Receiving this prestigious award reflects our organization’s vision of continuing to be a great place for patients and a great place to work.”

According to BSA, the survey assessed the “adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.”

In addition, each organization received a custom report with overall score and scores for individual level, along with participants receiving certification based on overall performances, with level 10 being the highest.

BSA stated that CHIME has expanded the program to include more types of organization and provide a global overview of digital health advancements.

For more information about the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program click here.

