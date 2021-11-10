BSA receives highest safety rating from national organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Wednesday that its hospital is one of 78 hospitals throughout the state of Texas to be awarded an ‘A’ safety grade in the fall 2021 evaluation by the Leapfrog Group.

According to a news release, this is the fifth consecutive time the system has received this distinction for “protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.” The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that focuses on healthcare quality and safety, giving a safety grade to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the United States.

“This prestigious award highlights our team’s dedication to BSA’s mission — to provide quality healthcare in

Christian love, service and dignity,” BSA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Williams said in the release. “Central to the clinical excellence we provide our community are the high standards for patient safety upheld by our medical staff and employees.”

The safety grade considers more than 30 performance measures of “publicly available hospital safety data,” the release states. The methodology is peer-reviewed and the results are available to the public.

“These past two years our community has seen extraordinary healthcare challenges, but we continue in our

commitment to prioritize patients and their safety,” Michael Lamanteer, BSA’s chief medical officer, said in the release. “An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is an elite designation, and we are proud to be recognized for providing that level of care.”

To see BSA’s full grade details, visit the Leapfrog Group’s website.