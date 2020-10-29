BSA receives additional staffing, more help needed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA received additional staffing from the Regional Advisory Council and the governor’s office.
On Tuesday, BSA received an additional 11 nurses and six patient-care techs.
In total the RAC has sent BSA 117 nurses and techs, and 14 respiratory therapists.
BSA said while the additional staffing is a tremendous help, more help is needed.
