BSA receives additional staffing, more help needed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA received additional staffing from the Regional Advisory Council and the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, BSA received an additional 11 nurses and six patient-care techs.

In total the RAC has sent BSA 117 nurses and techs, and 14 respiratory therapists.

BSA said while the additional staffing is a tremendous help, more help is needed.

