AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Wednesday that Bob Williams, the health system’s president and chief executive officer, has announced his plans to retire starting March 31.

According to a news release, Williams first joined the BSA Health System as the director of the hospital’s business office in 1980, serving in additional leadership positions before starting as the chief executive officer in 2009.

“Leading this organization and the people who make it truly remarkable has been a privilege and one of the great joys of my life,” Williams said in the release. “While the decision to step away is bittersweet, I am proud of all that our outstanding employees and physicians have accomplished, especially as they have navigated the challenges of this pandemic.”

BSA officials said in the release that Williams will continue to serve the health system “in a consultative role” through the end of the year, while the health system conducts a national search for the system’s next chief executive officer.

“Bob’s impact on BSA and healthcare in our region cannot be overstated. Over the past four decades, he has led by example, always putting others first and taking a hands-on approach to shaping a culture where even the smallest detail matters,” Michael Lamanteer, BSA’s chief medical officer, said in the release. “He has created an environment where employees are empowered to provide high-quality care and create outstanding experiences for patients and families. I am confident we will identify a new leader who shares his commitment to excellence and dedication to our mission of providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”