AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals announced on Monday that they reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas intended to protect patients’ in-network access to BSA and PSH facilities and employed providers. According to the announcement, the new agreement will ensure patients do not experience a disruption in care.

The announcement detailed that BSA and PSH reached an agreement with BCBSTX to maintain in-network access to care for members of all BCBS plans, including:

Par Plan

Blue Choice PPO (SM)

Blue Essentials (SM)

Blue Advantage HMO (SM)

“With a shared commitment to patients throughout the Panhandle, BSA and PSH are pleased to continue their partnership with BCBSTX to deliver high-quality affordable care to the community.” said the announcement.

More information on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas can be found on its website.