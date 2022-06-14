AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System recently announced that officials with the system performed its 200th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement procedure earlier this month.

According to a news release from the health system, this procedure is the most advanced heart valve procedure, serving as an alternative to open-heart surgery for people diagnosed with aortic stenosis. The release said that aortic stenosis is a condition where the aortic valve in the heart narrows and reduces blood flow from the heart to the remainder of the body, something that could lead to heart failure if not treated.

“As Amarillo’s only facility to perform TAVR, completing 200 TAVR procedures is a significant milestone for BSA’s heart program,” BSA’s Vice President of Cardiovascular Services Matt Parker said in the release. “This advanced procedure aligns well with the care and dedication of our cardiovascular team. In each TAVR case, we are lowering the risk of heart failure in these patients.”

The BSA Health System began offering the procedure in November 2019, the release said. A physician referral is required to be evaluated for the TAVR procedures at the BSA Valve Clinic.

“BSA is proud to offer patients access to less-invasive heart valve replacements,” Parker said in the release. “Patients who have undergone a TAVR procedure experience shorter hospital stays, minimal scarring, and faster recovery times compared to traditional heart valve procedures.”

For more information about the procedure, visit BSA’s website.