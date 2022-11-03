AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that eight nurses from the system are expected to be recognized as part of the Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Celebration Thursday evening.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a number of other nurses, including a number of nurses who were educated at West Texas A&M University, will be honored at the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites, located at 550 S. Buchanan. The nurses were chosen by a committee based on leadership qualities, service to the community, compassionate caregiving and contributions to the nursing profession.

According to the release from the BSA Health System, eight nurses have been recognized by the Texas Nurses Association for the Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Celebration. Those nurses are:

Alice Conner, RN – Pediatrics Department

Julia Burkhard, BSN, RN – Critical Care Unit

Hazel Plexico, RN-BC – Clinical Education

Rhonda Billington, RN – Cardiac Cath Lab and Medical Intensive Care Unit

Ashley Paetzold, RN – Orthopedics and Neurology Department

Jamie Milton, BSN, RNC-NIC – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Teresa Moore, RN – Critical Care Unit

Jacinda Perez, RN – Nursing Services

“Each of these eight nurses are role models in the field of healthcare and are invaluable assets to both BSA and our community,” BSA Chief Nursing Officer Katrina Tokar MSN, RN, NEA-BC said in the release. “This award showcases their admirable leadership qualities, professionalism and devotion to providing patients with unmatched care. I am proud to know and work with each of these women.”

For more information about BSA Health System, visit its website.

