BSA nurse describes ‘shocking’ experience at NJ hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kinsey Morgan was one of the nearly dozen registered nurses at BSA Hospital to volunteer at a New Jersey hospital that is currently overwhelmed due to the pandemic.

“Ardent, our parent company, through BSA gave us an opportunity to serve here at another hospital that were just really overwhelmed,” Morgan explained.

Morgan, who works as a full-time ICU nurse at BSA, called her experience at Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey”shocking.”

“Just to see the amount of people that has this disease was shocking. We don’t have very much of it in Amarillo, thankfully,” Morgan said. “So just to see the volumes of people that are only in the hospital because of that was just really surprising.”

While dedicating at least 12 hours a day tending to sick patients, Morgan was also able to learn a little more about the virus.

“A lot of the studies that we heard said that it affects more men than women and that’s its a lot of times in your 40s to 60s, and some days that seemed like the case, but also it seemed very wide-ranging in both age and gender,” Morgan explained.

Morgan is happy she could help, but she’s also grateful for her home hospital.

“At BSA we’ve taken care of some very sick people but this was so different because it was like that on every patient and that’s just not normal for us,” Morgan said. “You know there’s a reason that it’s a pandemic and it’s that bad and it’s as bad as everyone thinks, if not worse.”

Morgan has been placed under a 14-day self-quarantine. Once that’s completed she’ll be able to go back to work at BSA.

