BSA nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for patient safety by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is the only hospital in Amarillo to be awarded an ‘A’ for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the third consecutive time BSA has received this national distinction, which recognizes achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.



“Being recognized as a top-ranking hospital for patient safety directly correlates to our organization’s mission of providing quality care in Christian love, service, and dignity,”

Bob Williams, said BSA President and CEO. “Receiving this prestigious award for the third consecutive time showcases our team’s passion and commitment to our patients. Our employees and physicians achieve excellent results in a safe environment.”



The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving healthcare quality and patient safety for consumers. Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and the results are free to the public.



“At BSA, our unmatched care and safety produce exceptional outcomes,” said Michael Lamanteer, MD, BSA Chief Medical Officer. “I am proud to work alongside our team of healthcare professionals as we continue to improve healthcare in the communities we serve.”



BSA was one of only 94 hospitals in Texas to receive an ‘A’ ranking and one of only 59 hospitals in Texas to be awarded for a third consecutive time.

To see BSA’s full grade details, and how other hospitals rated, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.