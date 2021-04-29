BSA nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for patient safety by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Health System is the only hospital in Amarillo to receive the grade ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fourth consecutive time BSA has earned this national distinction for protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“The high standards for patient safety upheld by our employees and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” shared Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO. “This prestigious award validates our team’s continued commitment to serve in alignment with our mission—to provide quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

The Leapfrog Group is described as an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety, and their Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“An ‘A’ grade for safety is an elite designation, and we are proud to be recognized for giving that level of care to our patients,” said Michael Lamanteer, MD, BSA Chief Medical Officer. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but BSA continues to show it is possible to keep a laser focus on the safety of our community.”

Today, BSA is one of 89 hospitals in Texas to be awarded an ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade. To see BSA’s full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. For up-to-date information about healthcare at BSA, visit bsahs.org.