BSA nationally recognized for patient safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System was the only hospital in the Texas Panhandle to be awarded an ‘A’ for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.

On Thursday, April, 30 BSA announced their national achievement. The achievement marked the second consecutive time that BSA has received the national distinction that recognizes achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.

Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO said, “This level of achievement is a direct reflection of the commitment of our employees and medical staff to safety and quality, focus on the patient, and teamwork. During this difficult time, the recognition means even more and speaks to the diligence of each of our team members.”

BSA Chief Medical Officer, Michael Lamanteer, M.D. said, “Providing the highest quality of care and continually evaluating processes to improve patient safety are key health system goals that we truly feel make BSA a great place for patients. We are proud of this recognition because it highlights our team’s dedication to ensuring our patients receive the best care possible.”

Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, talked about BSA’s ‘A’ rating saying, “As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication. We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for BSA Health System. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”