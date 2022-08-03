AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Wednesday that it was named the best regional hospital in the Panhandle Plains region and was ranked in the top 25 best hospitals in Texas for 2022-23 by U.S. News and World Report.

According to a news release from the health system, BSA was ranked as the 24th best hospital in the state in recent rankings. BSA was also recognized as a “High Performing” hospital for the following procedures and conditions:

Congestive heart failure

Colon cancer surgery

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Diabetes

Heart attack

Kidney failure

Stroke

“It is an honor to be nationally recognized as the Best Regional Hospital in our area and ranked as the 24th Best Hospital in Texas,” BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz said in the release. “These designations and our high performance in seven medical procedures and conditions reflect the continued dedication our health system has towards providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

According to the release, the annual Best Hospital ratings and rankings from U.S. News and World Report help assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where they should receive care for various health conditions and elective procedures. Through the process, the publication evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across the county across 20 procedure and condition categories.

“Achieving these ratings is a direct reflection of BSA’s commitment to prioritizing clinical outcomes and positive patient experiences,” Cruz said in the release. “I am excited that our team’s focus on exceeding expectations for patient care is being nationally recognized. I am grateful for our BSA team and physicians who tirelessly serve the deserving residents of the Texas Panhandle.”

For more information regarding the BSA Health System, visit its website.