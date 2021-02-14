Due to inclement weather, the following BSA clinics will be closed February 15:
- ADC Endoscopy
- BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic
- BSA Harrington Breast Center
- BSA Harrington Cancer Center
The following BSA clinics will be delayed February 15:
- Amarillo Surgical Group – Open at 10 a.m.
- BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery – Open at 10 a.m.
- BSA Family Medical Clinic – Open at 10 a.m.
- BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat – Open at 9 a.m.
- BSA Urgent Care Center – Open at 10 a.m
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- BSA is canceling and delaying some clinics due to weather
- ‘I Dunkin’ do!’: New York couple weds at Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru
- WATCH: ‘Big one’ comes early at Daytona
- On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws
- 20 years after fatal Daytona crash, impact of Dale Earnhardt Sr. still being felt throughout NASCAR