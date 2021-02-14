BSA is canceling and delaying some clinics due to weather

The departing snowstorm from earlier today is aiding with brutally cold temperatures and wind chills. Many locations will wake up to inches of snow on the ground with morning lows running below zero. The frigidness of the air is being exacerbated with wind chills ranging from -5 to -30 degrees. Needless to say, this bitterly cold weather can cause frost bite and hypothermia in a matter of minutes, if outdoors for too long. Bundle up in layers, covering all exposed skin, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside. Also, slow way down, and drive extremely cautiously, if you are traveling. Ice and snow-packed roadways will cause for many delays, and very treacherous travel.

Hardly any melting will occur tomorrow with temperatures moderating only into the low teens during the afternoon. Tuesday should see morning lows dropping back to zero for many locations, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach 20. Plus, more snow is expected with the possibility of a few to several inches (depending on where you live), by Tuesday evening – lasting through Wednesday morning. As the day progresses forward, the snow should be winding down by noon with temperatures hovering, once more, only in the teens and low 20’s.