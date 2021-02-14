BSA is canceling and delaying some clinics due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the following BSA clinics will be closed February 15:

  • ADC Endoscopy
  • BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic
  • BSA Harrington Breast Center
  • BSA Harrington Cancer Center

The following BSA clinics will be delayed February 15:

  • Amarillo Surgical Group – Open at 10 a.m.
  • BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery – Open at 10 a.m.
  • BSA Family Medical Clinic – Open at 10 a.m.
  • BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat – Open at 9 a.m.
  • BSA Urgent Care Center – Open at 10 a.m

