AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Wednesday that the BSA Harrington Breast Center will host a “Mammo Party” at 8 a.m. Saturday at its location at 1310 Wallace Blvd. This event aims at raising awareness of the importance of mammography screenings.

According to a news release from BSA, attendees will have the opportunity to get their annual mammogram screening during the event. Participants will also be able to receive prizes and other items from sponsors.

Officials from BSA’s National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers Committee, around 71% of patients under the age of 50 diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 had not previously received a mammogram, the release said.

“Mammograms are a life-saving service,” Curtis Reneau, the director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center, said in the release. “Early detection of breast cancer results in improved outcomes and a reduced risk of life-threatening issues. Our study shows just how important mammograms really are for women in our area.”

Women who are 40 years and older are encouraged to sign up for the event on the Harrington Breast Center’s website.