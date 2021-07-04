BSA Hospital recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for cardiac care

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospital has been recognized for its cardiac care and treatment. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas recognized BSA Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for cardiac care. Hospital officials said BSA is currently the only Amarillo hospital recognized as a Blue Distinction Center.

According to BSA officials, facilities with the Blue Distinction Center recognition show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes.

The American Heart Association said 48% of adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease, which is the number one killer of Americans.

“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to safely caring for cardiac patients,” said Matt Parker, BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services. “This designation reflects the BSA cardiovascular team’s exemplary skill and dedication to produce amazing results and to help patients better their heart health.”

BSA Hospital told KAMR that hospitals must demonstrate expertise in delivering safe and effective cardiac care, focusing on cardiac valve surgery, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) episodes of care, in order to receive a Blue Distinction Center designation.