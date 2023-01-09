AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System recently announced that its hospital received an “A” safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that collects hospital ratings, reports and safety guides.

According to a news release from the health system, BSA Hospital is the only reported hospital in Amarillo to receive an “A” hospital safety grade from the group. This national grade “celebrates BSA Hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.”

“Being honored with our seventh consecutive ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade showcases BSA’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and clinical excellence,” BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz said in the release. “Our health system prioritizes safety and evidence-based protocols, leading to better patient experiences and superior quality outcomes. I am proud of the caliber of care our team provides and their dedication and commitment to the residents of the Texas Panhandle.”

The letter grades in this case are based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients, based on more than 30 national performance measures updated each fall and spring.

For more information about the grades, visit The Leapfrog Group’s website.