AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Hospital announced Wednesday that a publication has named it one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States.

According to a news release from BSA, its hospital was recently named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. Officials said this is the seventh time BSA has been recognized as one of the top-performing hospitals in the United States.

Merative, a health industry data, analytics and technology partner, helped identify the top hospitals after evaluating around 2,650 short-term, acute care and non-federal hospitals throughout the United States. According to the release, officials focused on excellence in clinical outcomes as well as operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health.

“Being named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals is an elite designation, and I am proud our leaders, medical staff and employees are being recognized for their unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, exceptional patient care and fiscal responsibility,” BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz said in the release. “This national distinction reflects the dedication our entire hospital has to our mission to provide quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

Officials from BSA said that recognition on this list demonstrates the hospital’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing patient-centered care. Hospitals on the list also reported better results on various clinical and operational performance indicators, including survival rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments and patient ratings.