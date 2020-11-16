BSA Hospital hopes to encourage staff with video messages from community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The season of giving is upon us and BSA has rolled out a campaign to show support for local healthcare workers.

“We did a refresh on this campaign to include some holiday themes especially around the Thanksgiving season,” Matt Parker, VP of cardiovascular services at BSA Hospital said.

BSA hospital is ringing in a way for people to say “thank you” to our local heroes.

“People have come to us and asked for ways what can we do to recognize them, we kind of felt like the best way was to give them an opportunity to do it themselves,” Parker said.

Parker said the holidays combined with the ongoing stress of the pandemic is a perfect time for area healthcare workers to hear from their community.

“They are absolute heroes, they come in pull up their boot straps and they get to work to provide the care they’re qualified to give but when they hear this kind of encouragement it’s just a shot in the arm for them and it gives them energy and strength and encouragement just knowing that the community as a whole is backing them up,” Parker explained.

Now until the end of the year, BSA is encouraging any and everyone to type or record a video message that will be shared with the staff.

“I think the video message gives them the opportunity to connect with the people in the community and really kind of feel that compassion that’s coming from them,” Parker added.

If you’d like to submit a video, click here.