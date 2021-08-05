BSA Hospital donates close to 150 pairs of new shoes to Mission Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospital is giving back to area children in need of shoes.

“First of all, it’s like this huge relief,” said Jeff Parsons, Mission Amarillo Founder & Executive Director.

Parsons describes what it’s like to see BSA Hospital staff pull up and unload close to 150 pairs of shoes for his non-profit.

“These are vital for us. We will probably start getting orders beginning of next week from the schools. We’ll give away probably in the ballpark of 170 to 300 pairs of shoes just this month alone,” said Parsons.

For the past month, BSA employees chose cards detailing the shoe sizes needed from a tree set up inside the hospital.

“They go and collect a tag. It tells them what size shoe is needed, if it’s for a male or female child. Then they go out and obviously we get overwhelming support. We love doing it. We love supporting Mission Amarillo,” said Denise Davis, BSA Organizational Development Manager.

Mission Amarillo’s shoe closet gives away free athletic-type shoes to the Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park and River Road school districts.

Parsons says big donations like this allows them to better serve the community.

“It’s organizations like BSA that put the full weight of their influence behind something like this because we need those large quantities,” said Parsons.

“The community has always been good to BSA and our staff but over the last year and a half to two years during covid, we have felt the love and this is just the way that we want to give it back,” said Davis.

Parsons said they give away around 1,000 pairs of shoes every year to surrounding schools.